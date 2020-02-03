Reed Midem has announced the latest keynoter for its Midem conference in Cannes this June. Artist Akon will be talking about his career so far, his collaborations with a host of artists, and how he sees the globalisation of the music industry.

“I want to be able to open up the diversity with different artists from different cultures and parts of the world,” he said in a statement. We suspect that we’ll also be hearing a bit about Akon City, his project to build a city powered by his own cryptocurrency, which received the go-ahead from the Senegalese government in January this year.

Akon joins Fred Davis, Justin Kalifowitz and Kerry Trainor, who’ll be delivering a three-way joint keynote at Midem 2020, as well as Wyclef Jean, who’ll be doing an artist masterclass at the event.