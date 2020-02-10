French startup Symphonia claims that its iPhone app is “the future of music composing”. Released this year, it uses AI to help people turn their musical ideas into actual music.

“Just sing a melody. And Symphonia automatically detects the notes you sing and magically transforms them into amazing musical instruments in MIDI format,” explains its App Store blurb. “Thanks to an incredible collection of instruments, you can build your musical project – track by track – by superimposing as many instruments as you have in mind and compose stunning songs with professional rendering.”

It’s not the first app to explore this territory: HumTap and HumOn both work by getting people to hum a melody into their smartphone, with AI used to turn that into music. Symphonia aims to do that with a wide choice of instruments, plus the multi-track aspect.

At this point, the app is completely free to download and use, although the developers say they are still discussing its business model – while confirming that “core features are and will remain free”.