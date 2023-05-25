US startup Boombox is one of the companies trying to help musicians and producers store their files in the cloud, get feedback from collaborators and deal with the business around all this.

But the company, which has just announced a $7m round of seed funding, is also exploring generative AI technology.

It has built a feature called ‘Boombot’ which “helps users spitball lyrics and song titles, suggests chord progressions, and turns them into MIDI files creators can pull directly into their digital audio workstation”.

This all ties in to Boombox’s existing features for collaborating on and storing the resulting files.

CEO Tom Chavez described the combination as “an all-in-one platform to collaborate like GitHub, connect like LinkedIn, and earn revenue from music”.

The company says it is working on a desktop app; automatic submissions to PROs; and live video features.