Check this shock news out: artists collaborating on tracks can have positive effects for both parties! Who knew?

And of course, this is not a streaming phenomenon: the history of musical collaborations is long, rich and occasionally baffling.

However, in the streaming era collaborations have some very specific new benefits: for example in the way they can parachute artists into the personalised playlists of the fans of whoever they’ve released a new track with.

Now Spotify has published a few stats quantifying the effects.

“We took a look at more than 40 of the biggest crossover collaborations from the last 12 years and found that six months after the collab was released, 75% of artists involved saw an increase of at least 10% in overall Spotify streams across their catalogs compared to the six months prior,” explained Spotify in a blog post.

“More than 50% of those same artists saw their number of streams grow by at least 50% in that same time period, while 30% saw their number of streams rise by at least 100%.”

If you think there’s a ‘Despacito’ reference to follow, you’d be right, but the post has plenty more examples, and an insight into the internal questions it can raise at Spotify.

For example, was SZA and Phoebe Bridgers’ collaboration an ‘indie’ track or not, for the purposes of playlisting? The ultimate decision: it was.