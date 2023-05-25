We haven’t written about HiNOTE before, but it sounds interesting: a messaging app that includes features for artists to send personalised videos to fans.

Founded in 2020, the startup has now bagged a pair of veteran hip-hop groups to showcase its capabilities: Wu-Tang Clan and De La Soul.

They’ll be using the app for their upcoming tours, with fans able to buy a custom video from the groups when purchasing tickets, courtesy of an integration with Ticketmaster.

“We feel it will be a real gamechanger for touring artists who may not have the bandwidth for meet-and-greets before the show,” said founder Tyler Childs.

How much will this gamechanger cost for fans to buy though? We checked this morning: Wu-Tang Clan are charging $199, while De La Soul are charging $100.

That sounds very expensive: a Wu-Tang Clan personalised video will set you back nearly four times the cost of a standard ticket for their concert.

However, a useful comparison might be Cameo, the most well-known service for celebrities to sell personalised videos to fans. Wu-Tang member Inspectah Deck charges $750 on that platform, while the prices charged by fellow hip-hip luminaries Ice T ($450) and Flavor Flav ($350) suggest that HiNOTE’s pricing may even be something of a bargain!