Meta held its latest round of layoffs this week, and one of the company’s prominent music executives was among those leaving the company.

Perry Bashkoff has been director of music partnerships at Instagram since October 2019, having previously run label partnerships at Facebook.

The former Warner Music Group executive confirmed his departure from Instagram in a post on LinkedIn yesterday. “Yes, I was one of them,” he wrote under a #METALAYOFFS hashtag.

“I’ve been one of the lucky ones who has had a 25+ year career run without pause. The last 5 spent at Instagram/Meta bringing music to the masses, building tools, breaking artists, building relationships, and having some of the most fun I’ve ever had doing ‘work.”

“Grateful to be able to say I was part of the team that brought music to the Meta platforms,” he continued.

“From the early days of converting the naysayers, to having the opportunity to work with artists/teams directly ensuring they were using music to the max — watching songs break, artists hit follower milestones and come up with new/unique ways to use the tools we provide has been so motivating.”