Virtual merch isn’t just for the metaverse. It’s an option wherever people are dressing up avatars: social apps like Snapchat, for example, with its Bitmoji feature.

And lo, Snap has announced the launch of ‘Band Tees’ within Snapchat: virtual t-shirts based on artists, starting off with a collection from Republic Records.

Fans can now clothe their Bitmoji character in tees from Nicki Minaj, Kim Petras, the Jonas Brothers, Greta Van Fleet, Lil Wayne and Metro Boomin.

These are free items rather than paid merch: they’re available as new outfits in the Bitmoji section of the Snapchat app.

A promotional thing, then: “unlocking a tremendous new opportunity for artists and record labels to reach a highly engaged new audience on Snapchat and all other apps that integrate Bitmoji,” is now Snap described it.

Last October, Snap said that the feature had more than 250 million daily users, with 85% of 13-24 year-olds in the US having created a Bitmoji avatar, so it’s certainly a big potential audience.