Sonos has won a partial victory in one aspect of its long-running legal battle with Google over smart-speaker patents.

Google has been ordered to pay Sonos $32.5m for infringing on one of the latter’s patents, although this is just part of the larger fight between the pair over technologies used in their respective speakers.

“In all, we believe Google infringes more than 200 Sonos patents and today’s damages award, based on one important piece of our portfolio, demonstrates the exceptional value of our intellectual property,” Sonos’s chief legal officer and CFO Eddie Lazarus told The Verge.

“Our goal remains for Google to pay us a fair royalty for the Sonos inventions it has appropriated.”

However, Google isn’t lying down just yet. “This is a narrow dispute about some very specific features that are not commonly used,” said its spokesperson.

“Of the six patents Sonos originally asserted, only one was found to be infringed, and the rest were dismissed as invalid or not infringed. We have always developed technology independently and competed on the merit of our ideas. We are considering our next steps.”

The fight looks set to continue unless the companies can put their bad blood aside long enough to reach a settlement.