In 2012, only one of the top 10 songs in Poland was sung in Polish. Ten years later in 2022, that figure had risen to eight.

That’s just one of the data points in a new study of streaming ‘glocalisation’ published by economist Will Page and Audiomack researcher Chris Dalla Riva.

It explores the impact streaming is having on local artists and scenes in various European countries, including those where this trend is most evident (Italy, Poland, Sweden the UK and France) and some where it’s less present (Netherlands, Spain, Germany).

However, there are nuances in the latter: 2022 was a sparse year for album releases from the biggest Dutch hip-hop artists, and the trend in Spain is less about Spanish artists than about Spanish-speaking artists – for example the big Latin American stars.

The report talks about “a growing marketplace where power has been devolved from global record labels and streaming platforms to their local offices and from old linear broadcast models to new models of streaming which empower consumers with choice.”

It also suggests that “one can envisage a flywheel effect where more domestic success by creators begets more domestic investment by global labels, which in turn drives more demand from consumers.”