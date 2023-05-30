Such is the fervour of her fanbase, the release of any new Taylor Swift track is an event – especially when it’s surprise-announced a couple of days before release.

Yet ‘You’re Losing Me’ had a very specific and limited release: it was only available on special-edition CDs of her ‘Midnights’ album sold at her concerts in New Jersey this weekend.

And yes, entirely unsurprisingly the track was soon being uploaded to Twitter, Google Drive and other online services, sparking a game of takedown whack-a-mole.

It’s common to see albums re-released with extra tracks, but less usual for those albums to be restricted to being sold at specific concerts.

There are some risks here. It potentially irks fans who couldn’t get tickets or don’t live in that city / country. But if the track gets a wider (official) release too soon, it may anger the fans who could and did buy a new copy of the album to get it.

It will be interesting to see whether the new version of ‘Midnights’ is sold at other concerts on Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, and/or if ‘You’re Losing Me’ gets a release beyond that when her team judge enough time has elapsed for early purchasers not to be annoyed.