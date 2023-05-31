June is Pride Month, and Apple is celebrating with its latest musical partnership. The company has enlisted Madonna for the latest ‘Artist Spotlight’ within its Apple Fitness+ service.

That means a series of workouts (rowing, cycling, dance, yoga and more) using playlists of Madonna’s music, themed by decade, complete with trainers (the people who lead the video workouts) “styled in one of the singer’s legendary fashion looks”.

Can you get conical sports bras? Subscribers may soon find out.

Madonna is the latest star to get the Artist Spotlight treatment on Apple’s fitness service. In January, Beyoncé was added to the program – a coup, since she had previously been one of the prominent partners of rival service Peloton – while ABBA, BTS and Queen were all featured last year.

The Madonna partnership is part of wider Pride activations on Apple Fitness+ which include workouts and meditations with music playlists focused on LGBTQ+ artists and allies.