Know how to make music event and artist comms activation plans LOUDER? This might be the job for you…

As Global Music Communications Manager you’ll be responsible for guiding and supporting countries on their local music marketing initiatives with a focus on media projects and outcome. Your projects will range from music events and content formats to media and social initiatives. You ideally come with a strong understanding of the music landscape and a history of working in the area

Your areas of knowledge and expertise

that matter most for this role:

3+ years of experience in a music-based communications role that covers earned, owned and managed channels, working with music artists and entities on deadline-driven projects

High level English language written and spoken communication skills

Ideally relationships in the global music and entertainment media landscape

Clear understanding of global entertainment, music and culture industry – including best practices around video and social formats and campaigns

Ability to create strong relationship across departments and senior managers

Strong understanding of audience profiling

FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO APPLY: https://jobs.redbull.com/at-de/elsbethen-global-communications-manager-music-ref5478z?lang=en