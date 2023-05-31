We’ve written about a number of deals where musicians have sold their back catalogues in recent years, but not so many when they have called off such sales.

That usually happens in private. Not so in the case of Rod Stewart, with a surprisingly blunt statement explaining why he has pulled out of a proposed catalogue sale to Hipgnosis.

“This catalogue represents my life’s work. And it’s become abundantly clear after much time and due diligence that this was not the right company to manage my song catalogue, career or legacy,” said Stewart in a statement.

Ouch. Hipgnosis has not yet commented publicly in response. As Billboard’s sources noted, the public statement may attract other potential buyers of Stewart’s catalogue.

He may not be selling his catalogue yet, but the veteran star is selling something else: spirits!

Stewart recently announced the launch of Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky, which goes on sale in the UK and Europe in June. The First Half-Cut Is The Deepest, we hear…