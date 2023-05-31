With the increasing popularity of online video content consumption, music industry professionals are seeking new ways to increase their artists’ reach, fan engagement, and ultimately, generate revenue. Social media channels thus play a pivotal role in shaping the industry. However, measuring the value of the video assets and monetising them can be challenging. Remedy is a social link-in-bio tool that promises to make a change.

Remedy say that the platform was built when they noticed that same song played on audio streaming services pays artists more than when it’s played as part of a music video – and therefore developed a very interesting tool aimed to solve this problem.

Although the platform just launched, artists and teams – including Big Machine Label Group – are already using Remedy’s tools.

Features

Social platforms are often where fans’ attention is – but not necessarily where artists’ royalty-producing content is. Remedy aims to bridge this gap by allowing artists to gather many of their income streams – music videos, concert tickets, merch and more – in one place. This also decreases the chances of fans being lost to distracting ads, algorithms, or long click funnels. The Remedy link can then be posted anywhere the teams wish to share it.

One of Remedy’s unique features is around video monetisation, and involves an interesting approach to audio and video delivery. Artist teams can match their artists’ streaming music to an accompanying video – so that fans watch the video, but whilst listening to the audio coming from the streaming service they subscribe to.

Artists can upload any compelling visual content they want to engage with fans using the Remedy tool: official music videos, lyrics videos, this-is-my-life videos, and behind-the-scenes creation, for instance.

This one video play thus counts as an audio stream – and could therefore help artists to reach higher chart positions, and earn from a different revenue stream. For now, it works with Spotify and Apple Music. If users do not have a premium subscription to Spotify or Apple, they simply view the video and audio via YouTube.

To set up a Remedy link, teams need to firstly create an account, and then add custom links and Remedy empowered videos. Artists upload their video content directly onto their Remedy channel and “stitch” their streaming music to those videos using the simple dashboard tools.

Through Remedy links, fans are also able to immediately add the streamed songs to their libraries on Spotify and Apple Music.

Remedy is working to provide in-app reporting in early summer 2023 where teams will be able to see metrics showing: total streams per artist, total streams per track, streams per music provider, pre-save/add to library count, total overall engagement, external link click-throughs and social media link click-throughs.

Other Platforms

There are multiple smartlink providers, some of which we’ve recently written about, for example: Found.ee and Hoo.be. Those tools offer various services, like bio links, pre-save functionality, fan-engagement tools and insights.

Remedy is, however, the only platform we’ve seen that includes a slightly different focus – by providing the integration between music videos and streaming services.

Pricing

Remedy is priced at $19.98/month, on a month to month basis. (For readers of Music Ally, until July 1st 2023, Remedy is offering 60 days free plus 50% off per month for a year by signing up with the code: MusicAllyIsFire.)

Conclusion

Remedy is a different kind of link-in-bio tool – specifically focused on letting users utilise video content in a way that also drives audio streaming, possibly boosting chart positions and monetisation for artists.

The company is working on integrating more DSPs and building strategic partnerships with other companies that serve artists. We’re interested in the unique approach of “connecting”stitching” an audio stream to video content, and we are also curious to see if the platform’s analytics will help artist teams understand video ROI better.