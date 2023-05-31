European indies body Impala has announced the recipient of its 2023 Changemaker award: UK nonprofit organisation Women in CTRL.

It’s being honoured for its work supporting women and non-binary people in the music industry, with training, mentoring, events and workshops.

Women in CTRL has also published research reports examining diversity in the British music industry, while its founder Nadia Khan gave evidence earlier this year to the UK parliament’s inquiry into misogyny in music.

“This recognition affirms our work, inspires us to continue and highlights the independent community’s collective determination and passion in driving positive change within the music industry,” said Khan about the Impala award.

“Collaboration is the key to achieving meaningful and lasting change, by joining forces, we can break down barriers, challenge existing norms, and forge a path towards a more inclusive and diverse music industry that embraces and amplifies the voices of all.”