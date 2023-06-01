Cyanite has evolved into a business focused on AI-powered music search and tagging. Now it’s adding sampling aspects courtesy of an acquisition of a fellow German startup: Aptone. The latter has a service for producers to store their samples in the cloud, then use its AI search features to quickly sort through them. Cyanite did not disclose the value of the deal, but said it would bring it “one step closer to achieving its vision of creating a universal intelligence that understands, indexes and recommends the world’s music”. In this case, that’s about increasing the accuracy of Cyanite’s own tech’s ability to analyse and tag samples. Aptone’s existing service is shutting down as part of the deal, although its customers are being invited to sign up to a mailing list for future updates.



