A working group set up by the British government has brokered the latest agreement within the music industry to sort its metadata out.

The UK’s Intellectual Property Office (IPO) yesterday unveiled “a positive commitment from players across the UK music streaming industry to progressively improve metadata in new recordings, and deliver consistent crediting on streaming services over a two-year period”.

One of the key commitments is for labels and distributors to provide full details of songwriters and ISWC codes with every track they upload: the lack of which has been a festering issue for the industry since the dawn of streaming.

There is also a code of good practice to corral songwriters, artists, managers, publishers, producers, collecting societies, labels, distributors and DSPs into playing their part in ensuring the accuracy of this data.

Industry bodies including the BPI, AIM, ERA, FAC, The Ivors Academy, MMF, MPG, MPA, Musicians’ Union, PPL and PRS for Music are all on board too.

The metadata working group behind this agreement was created as part of the follow-on from the UK’s parliamentary inquiry into the economics of music streaming.

Alongside the metadata announcement yesterday, the IPO officially confirmed its plans to create another group focused on remuneration for musicians.

It also said that its work on an industry code of practice to “improve transparency around licensing and royalties for artists and songwriters” is now “at an advanced stage” and should be published “in the coming months”.