Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has updated the company’s public explanation of how its recommendation algorithms work – with a stress on the fact that there are multiple ones.

“Instagram doesn’t have a singular algorithm that oversees what people do and don’t see on the app. We use a variety of algorithms, classifiers, and processes, each with its own purpose,” he wrote in a blog post.

“Each part of the app – Feed, Stories, Explore, Reels, Search and more – uses its own algorithm tailored to how people use it. People tend to look for their closest friends in Stories, use Explore to discover new content and creators and be entertained in Reels. We rank things differently in these different parts of the app.”

His post went into more details on each of those, outlining the key ranking factors for Instagram’s main feed, stories, Explore page and Reels.

As when TikTok published a similar post about its ‘For You’ feed, Instagram isn’t giving away its secret sauce in a level of detail that would make gaming it easy, but rather offering pointers to the signals that it sees as important.