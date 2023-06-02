Earlier this year, Epic Games launched what it described as ‘Creator Economy 2.0’ around its popular game Fortnite.

Anyone building an island in the game’s Creative Mode could earn a share of revenues from Fortnite’s lucrative item shop, based on metrics including popularity and engagement.

We thought this could be very interesting for music artists, and now Epic Games has provided some figures that may provide encouragement.

It estimates that 220 creators – people building islands in Fortnite – are on course for more than $100k of annual payouts from its scheme.

That includes 106 that it expects to make more than $300k; 43 on course for more than $1m; 13 heading for more than $3m; and five creators who should be able to trouser more than $10m of annual payouts.

Could some music experiences be among these top earners? We hope to find out in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Epic Game is also tweaking the payouts formula, weighting it more towards the metric of ‘time played’ to reward creators whose islands players spend most time on.