As Black Music Appreciation Month kicks off in the US, streaming service Audiomack has teamed up with the Black Music Action Coalition for a new internship and mentorship program.

It will choose six Black undergraduate students or recent graduates who want to work in the music industry, and will offer them three-month paid internships at relevant companies.

“Our inaugural cohort, enriched by this experience, will surely be future industry leaders,” said BMAC chair Willie ‘Prophet’ Stiggers.

Last month, the organisation published its latest industry report card, rating major labels, streaming services and other industry entities on their progress on fighting systemic racism.