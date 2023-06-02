Live events platform Eventbrite has announced some new AI-powered features that it hopes will help promoters. It’s about AI-generated copy for event listings, but also the mailouts and social posts promoting them.

The promise is that promoters can enter their event title, location and dates, and then sit back as Eventbrite’s AI produces a summary, description and AI-generated image (if required), before getting to work on copy for email promotions and social media ads on Facebook and Instagram.

Eventbrite also claims that social ad campaigns using the new feature “saw a 17% decrease in Cost Per Click compared to social ad campaigns not using AI-powered copy”.

In truth, like most uses for generative AI, this isn’t just about people sitting back and watching the AI do its work: the copy will need to be checked, and in many cases we suspect that the human touch will still be hugely important.

Still, for any artists and their teams using Eventbrite, the tools are worth trying out to see how they perform.