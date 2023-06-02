Meta has been showing off its next virtual-reality headset, the Meta Quest 3. Due to go on sale this Autumn with a starting price of $499.99, it’s the company’s most powerful headset yet in terms of processing power and displays.

It’s also not just a VR headset, with ‘breakthrough’ features to let owners see and interact with the real world around them. We’re in ‘mixed reality’ (MR) territory now, with Meta pitching the device as “our first mass-market offering to deliver both cutting-edge VR and MR experiences in a single device, setting a new benchmark for future headsets”.

The existing Meta Quest 2 headset is dropping in price, while Meta has also announced a raft of big-name games coming to both devices.

The timing of all this is no coincidence, mind. On Monday (5 June) Apple is expected to finally unveil its own mixed-reality headset – possibly called the Apple Reality Pro – at its WWDC event.

Although likely much more expensive than Meta’s devices (perhaps even several thousand dollars) it promises to be a strong competitor. No wonder Meta got in early to trail its next headset.