BTS may be on hiatus, but that doesn’t mean the marketing activity around the K-Pop stars stops.

10 years after their debut, TikTok is going big on some anniversary celebrations, tying in with the group’s own annual ‘BTS FESTA’ commemoration of their first release.

Fans on TikTok can expect a #10yrsWithBTS hashtag challenge and effect; a compilation video of clips created by the group’s fans; and promotion of new single ‘Take Two’ in the app’s recently-launched #newmusic hub.

Oh, and “a very special collaboration between TikTok and 2023 BTS FESTA to be announced in the coming days” as the social app stretches out the campaign announcement for maximum effect.

The company also says that BTS are the most-searched-for music artist on TikTok and the most-followed TikTok account of any kind in South Korea, while their global following on the app has grown to 59.9 million.

This isn’t BTS’s first rodeo when it comes to working with huge short-video services. They have been a flagship partner for YouTube Shorts, with a #PermissiontoDance challenge in 2021 followed by a #MyBTStory challenge the following year.