We’re well used to tracking the popularity of YouTube videos by their public play-counts, but now the company is injecting this kind of transparency into its dedicated music-streaming service too.

Well, a little of it.

Android Police reported on early spottings of a test in the YouTube Music mobile app showing how many plays some tracks have got. The metric is shown on artist profile pages, but only for their ‘top songs’ rather than their full catalogues.

It’s a small change, but an interesting one in terms of showing off the scale of YouTube Music and its parent platform.

That said, YouTube Music has offered plenty of public data on artists and their top tracks on its Music Charts & Insights site for some time.

Visitors can see play-counts for the top 20 songs by a range of prominent artists, as well as data on their total plays over the last week, month, three months or year.

Surfacing some of this data within the YouTube Music app itself will bring it to wider notice.