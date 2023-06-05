The company behind popular text-to-image AI Stable Diffusion is facing its latest legal challenge, but from a familiar foe.

Reuters reported that Getty Images has asked the UK’s High Court for an injunction to prevent Stability AI selling Stable Diffusion in the UK.

Why? Because Getty alleges copyright infringement in the training process for Stable Diffusion – the same claim that formed the basis of its recent lawsuit against Stability AI in the US.

Both cases are part of the wider debate about copyright and generative AI technologies. Expect music rightsholders to watch the cases closely, since they have been rumbling publicly over similar concerns about how some musical AIs might have been trained on copyrighted music without permission.

That said, Stability AI is a much bigger fish than most musical-AI startups, having raised $101m at a valuation of $1bn in October 2022. The company does have a toe in the music-AI waters through its Harmonai subsidiary.

The latest development in its Getty battle is not the only concern for Stability AI this week.

A Forbes investigation has been questioning what it describes as “exaggeration and dubious claims” by the company’s founder as it rose to prominence, from the nature of an Amazon partnership through to the provenance of the core technology.