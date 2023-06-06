We know A Greener Festival as the organisation that helps companies in the live music industry become more sustainable operations in a climate sense.

Now it has rebranded as A Greener Future, reflecting its expansion beyond music into other industries including sports and entertainment.

The organisation has revamped its website and launched a new tier of membership for smaller companies and individuals, which is free courtesy of a partnership with charity EarthPercent. The ‘entry membership’ tier offers access to AGF’s resources, tools and community.

“We’ve broadened horizons bringing events, music, entertainment, and sports together to green up our sector in what remains of this vital decade,” said CEO Claire O’Neill.

“Our new services revealed today and those in the pipeline are designed to help. With huge emissions reductions to be made, requiring drastic changes to business-as-usual, there is no more time to waste. Those who don’t act and adapt will at very best cease to be viable businesses.”