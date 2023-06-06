We’ve seen the music industry offer its thoughts on how companies building generative AI models should respect copyright, with the Human Artistry Coalition.

Now an organisation representing some of the world’s biggest news publishers and broadcasters has weighed in with its own ‘principles for development and governance of generative AI’.

Digital Content Next’s members include the BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, Disney, ESPN, the Financial Times, NPR and the New York Times, among others.

Its principles call for generative AI developers to “respect the value of creators’ proprietary content” while asserting that “publishers are entitled to negotiate for and receive fair compensation for use of their IP”.

So, broadly in line with what the Human Artistry Coalition believes about music. The DCN guidelines also cover transparency and accountability, fairness and safety: you can read them in full here.