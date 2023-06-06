In 2021, games publisher Ubisoft moved into music education with the launch of Rocksmith+, a subscription-based PC service for learning to play guitar and bass.

At launch, the company said that smartphones were among its plans for future expansions. Two years on, those ambitions are coming to fruition with the launch of a Rocksmith+ app for Android and iOS devices.

Due for release on Friday (9 June) the app will offer subscribers access to the same catalogue of more than 6,000 songs to learn on acoustic, electric or bass guitar.

There’s also a partnership with US artist Mothica, whose new song ‘Glow in the Dark’ will be made available in Rocksmith+ on 12 June ahead of its debut on streaming services. There will also be a tie-in TikTok challenge from 16 June to promote the service and the song.

Details of the mobile pricing have yet to be announced, but on PC Rocksmith+ costs £14.99 a month, $39.99 a quarter or $99.99 a year.