We first encountered Infinite Catalog when it was a finalist in our Music Ally SI:X startups contest last year with its royalties-tracking service.

This week, the company launched its second product, IC Full Service, which it is describing as “a remote royalties department for hire”.

It’s essentially offering owners of music catalogues not just the software to manage their royalties, but a remote team to do it for them.

The new service has a sliding scale of pricing, starting at $100 a month for catalogues with up to $10k of monthly income, then $200 for those with $10k-$20k, and $300 for those with $20k-$50k. Anything above that is a bespoke quote, but in all cases the software pricing is additional.

“Delegating royalties saves catalogues time and stress, improves catalogue/payee relations, and lets everyone stay focused on growing their catalogue and helping their releases get heard,” is how co-founder Hunter Giles pitched it.