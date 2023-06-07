Some startups who sprang to prominence offering livestreams during the first years of the Covid-19 pandemic have already shut down as demand for their services ebbed.

However, the livestreaming industry continues to spawn new platforms, with River Beats TV being the latest. It’s the work of US firm River Beats Digital Group, which ran a number of livestreamed music fundraisers in those early months of the pandemic.

It’s describing River Beats TV as an “electronic music-focused, direct-to-fan live-music distribution platform and mobile app”. That means a mixture of livestreams and archived sets from dance artists, DJs and festivals, with a combination of different pricing models for fans.

They can subscribe for $9.99 a month or $99 a year; buy pay-per-view events from $12.99; and rent or buy videos for $5.99-$9.99 a pop.

The service is launching with apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV.