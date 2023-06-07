SoundCloud’s latest product announcement may sound minor – it’s finally expanding its direct messaging feature to its iPhone app – but it ties into the company’s bigger efforts to help artists communicate with their fans.

“Being able to easily DM other artists – and your biggest fans – opens up a world of possibilities. From sharing songs and playlists to sending heartfelt messages and invites to collaborate, DMs are the best way to connect and build your network,” wrote chief product officer Rohit Agarwal in a blog post aimed at artists using SoundCloud.

There’s an emphasis on collaboration, with artists pinging one another to suggest working together or share in-progress tracks. However, it will also play into SoundCloud’s recently-launched ‘Fans’ product, which enables artists to identify their keenest fans and message them.

“Say thanks, share previews of upcoming releases, sell tickets and merch, or just open up the opportunity to chat,” was how SVP, creator Tracy Chan described its uses at the time. Now those messages can be received and responded to on iPhones.