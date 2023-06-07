“I am here to bring the good news,” wrote Marc Andreessen, the veteran entrepreneur and venture capital investor, in his latest blog post. “AI will not destroy the world, and in fact may save it.”

And while our movie-watching history makes us skittish when any billionaire starts talking about world-destruction, Andreessen pressed his point home with his claim that AI is NOT “killer software and robots that will spring to life and decide to murder the human race or otherwise ruin everything, like you see in the movies”.

Phew, eh?

As general partner of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has invested in various AI-related firms, Andreessen clearly has a stake in the debates about the potential harms of these technologies.

What’s more, going big on the murderous robots angle could be seen as a distraction from some of the very-real concerns about AI’s impact in areas ranging from privacy and disinformation to employment, although he does get to those later in the post.

It’s a useful summary of one church of views in the AI debates, anyway, including a brief mention of music.

“The creative arts will enter a golden age, as AI-augmented artists, musicians, writers, and filmmakers gain the ability to realize their visions far faster and at greater scale than ever before,” suggested Andreessen.