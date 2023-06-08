Music wasn’t mentioned that much on-stage during Apple’s WWDC keynote earlier this week, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any new features coming to the Apple Music service.

In an update yesterday, Apple outlined some of the additions to its music streaming service that are coming this autumn as part of its new software updates.

Collaborative playlists were mentioned at WWDC, but newly-revealed features include the ability to use Apple’s ‘Continuity Camera’ feature to show yourself on-screen when using Apple Music’s ‘Sing’ karaoke mode.

Apple Music is also adding song credits, promising that listeners will be able to “view comprehensive data about the artists who contributed to their favorite tracks, including their roles and the instruments they played”.

Apple is also expanding its SharePlay feature to cars, to help passengers chip in to the music selections, while Apple Music’s full catalogue of radio shows is being released on Apple Podcasts.