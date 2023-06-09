AI music startup Boomy was recently in the spotlight when some of the music created on it was removed from Spotify after suspicious streaming patterns.

Now the company has taken steps to show what it described in a blog post as “our commitment to industry health”.

Those steps involve limits on Boomy’s free users, including a cap on how many songs they can create; barring them from downloading those songs; and limits on how many they can submit for release to streaming services.

The changes should help to tackle the challenges posed by fraudsters trying to use Boomy to create large volumes of tracks, then use bots or other manipulation methods to artificially inflate their streams on DSPs.

However, the changes may also boost the paid element of Boomy’s service, which is also being revamped this week.

Its $9.99-a-month ‘Creator’ membership will now include a licence for non-commercial use in social media and livestreams, while its $29.99-a-month ‘Pro’ tier adds commercial uses in podcasts, social media and social media ads.

Boomy has always seen itself as a creative starting point for musicians, rather than just as a platform for people to churn out AI tracks at the press of a button.

“The simple nature of our product can easily fool a cynic into misinterpreting our community as ‘AI robots creating music,’ when in reality there’s a heartbeat behind every Boomy song,” as CEO Alex Mitchell put it in the blog post.

People wanting to use their Boomy-made music for non-commercial use in their own songs, although Mitchell noted that more advanced commercial use – “using Boomy songs to create musical derivative works in your own off-platform commercial releases” – will involve a conversation with its ‘creator success’ team.