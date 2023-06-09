Yoto is the UK-based startup that has been making its privacy-respecting children’s speakers since 2017, when it was founded by the former boss of B2B music company 7digital.

Music is part of its strategy, with parents able to buy physical cards providing access to albums and tracks: for example its partnership with independent label Mr Bongo last year.

This week, Yoto has unveiled its third-generation hardware and a deal with Warner Music Group.

The new Yoto Player has beefed-up sound, a longer battery life and enough storage to download more than 600 hours of audio for offline listening. It goes on sale on 15 June for £99.99.

As for WMG, it will be bringing music from some of its artists to Yoto. It’s starting on 22 June with tracks from Super Simple Songs, the kids-music YouTube channel that WMG has been working with since 2020.

However, in 2024 Yoto will be selling cards containing music from WMG’s wider roster of artists.