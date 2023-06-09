It turns out that when the world’s biggest K-Pop group do a big promotion on the world’s biggest short-video app, quite a lot of people watch the resulting videos. Who’d have guessed?!

But yes, a week in to TikTok’s #10yrswithBTS campaign, it has already notched up more than 400m video views.

The campaign is still picking up steam however: today TikTok is giving the new BTS single ‘Take Two’ a big push through its recently-launched #newmusic hub.

Meanwhile, the official BTS account will be going live on TikTok on 17 June with an “exclusive vertical TikTok livestream”. Which is the kind of very-specific wording hinting at a NON-vertical livestream somewhere else: HYBE’s WeVerse is our assumption.

But in any case, the stream will see RM from BTS talking and performing from Seoul. TikTok has also revealed that BTS reached the 60 million followers milestone on its app in the last week, having joined the platform in September 2019.

They’re currently the 13th most popular TikTok account, albeit with some way to go to catch up to top creators Khabane Lame (with 159.8 million followers) and Charli D’Amelio (150.7 million).