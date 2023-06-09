This hasn’t been the best week for Twitch. Amazon’s livestreaming platform has been heavily criticised for its new rules on branded content, which it swiftly u-turned on. Now it’s facing another controversy which is music-related.

A creator called CardboardCowboy, whose broadcasts on Twitch included a lofi music channel, which was suddenly suspended. An email from Twitch that he posted on Twitter said that the suspension was “due to your violation of our Community Guidelines”.

.@TwitchSupport What exactly was the violation? What do I need to change to not violate TOS? There has been 0 discourse with me about why my appeal was denied. Just this confusing email. It would really help if you could be clear about what you're doing and why you're doing it. pic.twitter.com/pRoRSpCBmj — cardboard_cowboy (@CardboardCowboy) June 8, 2023

Copyright infringement? Not in this case, as CardboardCowboy owns the rights to all the music he streamed on the channel.

After he switched to YouTube and a rumpus ensued on Twitter, the matter was eventually sorted with an ‘exemption’ for the channel, and an unsuspension.

It has raised an issue about Twitch’s rules and music, however, as pointed out by industry journalist Zach Bussey.

It feels to me like this is the new Monetized Streamer Agreement terminology in action… a 24/7 music channel doesn't comply with at least two of the new provisions.



If so, they need to communicate that.



This is not how you treat creators. Darker days ahead. pic.twitter.com/hKraN0k4Nc — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) June 8, 2023

Its agreement for ‘monetised streamers’ includes the requirement to “provide a consistent amount of live content, program quality live content, regularly interact with and engage viewers of your Twitch channel, and respond to live viewers of your Twitch Channel via Twitch chat.”

Quite apart from copyright and licensing issues, music-streaming channels could fall foul of this, although that may be where exemptions come in.