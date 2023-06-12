first festival

The UK’s Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) isn’t taking young people’s interest in music festivals for granted.

It has launched a new campaign called ‘First Festival‘ aimed at 18-year-olds, offering cut-price tickets to a range of events from its members. And they really are cut-price too: just £18.

People can join a waiting list if they were or will be 18 between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2023, with a range of popular independent festivals to choose from.

AIF said that it’s partly about reaching people who turned 18 during the Covid-19 pandemic (and so may have missed out on festivalgoing during lockdowns) but also a response to the cost-of-living crisis.

“I was speaking to some students recently who are set to graduate this year, and it became apparent that none of them had ever attended a festival. It really hit me just what an impact Covid had on their lives. So we decided to do something about it,” said AIF CEO John Rostron.

The organisation has also launched a crowdfunding campaign to subsidise the tickets, which it hopes music-industry companies will contribute to.

