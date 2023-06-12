What’s hot on YouTube right now? We’ll tell you what’s hot! Computer-animated heads popping out of toilets to sing at you, that’s what.

No, Music Ally isn’t having a loo-related fever dream. The ‘Skibidi Toilet’ videos are one of the hits from a YouTube channel called DaFuq!?Boom! that has taken the platform by storm thanks to its huge popularity on YouTube Shorts.

In fact, according to the latest rankings published by industry site Tubefilter, it was the biggest channel by views on YouTube in May 2023, racking up nearly 2.9bn that month. That was 78% of its lifetime views, illustrating how rapid its rise has been.

DaFuq!?Boom!’s monthly views were also 407.4m ahead of the flagship channel of Indian music company T-Series, which has long been a fixture at the top of these rankings.

We’re not suggesting that any musicians should jump on this bandwagon by jumping on the urinal-rap bandwagon – please don’t do that! – but it’s a powerful (poo-er-ful?) illustration of how Shorts can juice a channel’s views and reach on YouTube to startling effect.

DaFuq!?Boom! only has 11.2 million subscribers compared to T-Series’ 243 million, so Shorts really are helping it punch way above its weight by that metric.