Who’s loving angel investors instead? Tickets For Good, that’s who.

The UK-based firm has been building a profile for itself offering free or discounted tickets for NHS and charity-sector workers, and now it has raised a £500k seed-funding round from investors including artist Robbie Williams.

The company said he’s now its largest investor outside its founders. The funding comes after Tickets For Good processed more than 300k tickets, and signed up more than 200,000 users for its platform.

Bethnal Green Ventures and Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech were the other investors in the funding round, which is set to close later this month. Tickets For Good said it plans to expand to more audiences, but also more territories, with the funding.

“Our expanded group of heavyweight investors underlines the strength of our mission-driven business strategy and, as we evolve with the next phase of our plans, their support and insight will be invaluable,” said CEO Stephen Rimmer.