TuneCore has become one of the first music distributors to partner with musician Grimes around her recently-launched Elf.Tech project.

That’s the one where other musicians can create music using an AI ‘voiceprint’ of Grimes while sharing 50% of the royalties with her. TuneCore will now help to facilitate that process for its community of artists.

Described as a ‘pilot’ program, it will see TuneCore reviewing music “to ensure it adheres to DSP guidelines” before distributing tracks to streaming services, and handling the royalty payouts. Grimes’s approval is also required for all these collaborations.

Elf.Tech is already a partnership between Grimes and startup CreateSafe, which is building tools for other artists to follow her lead in training an AI based on their “audio, visual, and literary IP”.

TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson promised an “innovative, streamlined process that provides tangible value and enables consent, control and revenue splits at scale” with her company’s involvement in the project.

“The use of AI allows artists to enhance their creativity, build a deeper relationship with their fans through co-creation, and establish a new revenue stream. It also expands the pool of music creators by making it easier for people to create music,” she added.

Grimes has previously set her own guidelines for collaborations using her voiceprint. “I guess plz don’t be *the worst*. as in, try not to exit the current Overton window of lyrical content w regards to sex/violence. Like no baby murder songs plz,” she tweeted in April.

“Rly don’t like to do a rule but don’t wanna be responsible for a Nazi anthem unless it’s somehow in jest a la producers I guess.”

TuneCore will now be part of ensuring any releases from its roster meet with Grimes’s approval, and – since this isn’t an exclusive deal – its involvement may encourage other distributors to sign on to the project too.