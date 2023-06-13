The next frontier for the debate about the music streaming economy may be the European Parliament, which is beginning the process of compiling a report on “cultural diversity and the conditions for authors in the European music streaming market”.

It’s being led by Spanish MEP Iban García del Blanco, and according to the report’s page on the Parliament’s website, meetings have already been held with Spotify, Universal Music Group and GESAC.

García already seems to have a firm idea of what he wants the report to lead to. “There is a loophole in our regulation. We need to fill it,” he told Politico, adding that the report will be “intrusive in this market… the most unbalanced sub-sector of the cultural sector at the moment”.

That will put streaming services and potentially major labels on notice that the report may make for uncomfortable reading, although it will be up to the European Commission whether to turn any of its recommendations into legislation.

Spotify’s director of EU regulatory affairs, Olivia Regnier, offered some criticism to Politico of a report that begins “from the premise that there is a regulatory gap to be filled, without asking what the problems are”.

TikTok’s lobbying team will also be girding their loins, given García’s description of short-video as an “impoverishing” model for musicians.