We’ve seen record labels work closely with games publishers on music games in the past, but Warner Music Group’s latest project takes that a step on: for Invector: Rhythm Galaxy it will be the publisher.

The label is working with Swedish developer Hello There Games on the project: a ‘narrative-driven rhythm game’ with a 40-song soundtrack featuring the likes of PinkPantheress, Charlie Puth and Duran Duran.

Hello There Games isn’t a newcomer to music games: it was the developer behind Avicii Invector, working with the EDM star’s estate. Now it’s mining WMG’s roster for the new title.

The “exhilarating head-to-head competition comes to life in your living room” promise on the game’s official website is slightly undercut by the fact that Invector: Rhythm Galaxy is only coming out for PCs at first – not generally lounge devices.

However, that 14 July release is described as the game’s “first” platform, so we’d expect it to come to consoles, perhaps mobile devices and maybe even VR headsets (the Avicii game had a Meta Quest 2 version) in the future.