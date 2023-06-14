As the music industry continues to get to grips with the potential (and the challenges) of artificial intelligence technologies, US-based PRO ASCAP has announced some of its plans to explore AI.

These include a half-day symposium on ‘AI Principles and Advocacy’ on 19 July in New York, open to its members, and a panel session in Los Angeles on 21 June titled ‘Intelligently Navigating Artificial Intelligence’.

ASCAP is also making AI the focus for its 2023 ASCAP Lab Music and AI Challenge, with five startups signed up for a 12-week program. The startups are DAACI, Infinite Album, Overture Games, Samplifi and Never Before Heard Sounds.

Finally, ASCAP’s board of directors has announced a set of principles that will be at the core of its approach to AI. They include “prioritising rights and compensation for human creativity” as well as requiring permission, licensing deals and proper credits for music to be used to train AIs.