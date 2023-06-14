Children’s music is big business in the YouTube and streaming age, and Sony Music’s latest deal will see it working on some of the most popular kids’ characters.

Sony Music Publishing has signed a global administration deal with Hasbro to support the latter’s roster of brands, including Peppa Pig, Transformers and My Little Pony. They have already spawned a music catalogue comprising thousands of tracks.

Meanwhile, Hasbro has also appointed Magic Star, the children’s label that sits within Sony Music’s in-house distributor The Orchard, as its global recorded music distribution partner.

Music from Peppa Pig already has a healthy audience on streaming services. The talkative piglet has nearly 368,000 monthly listeners on Spotify for example, with her most popular track ‘Peppa’s Lullaby’ having been streamed 23.7m times.

“With their expertise and Hasbro’s Blueprint 2.0 strategy of finding innovative ways to connect with fans, we are set up for success in creating fun singable and danceable opportunities for families everywhere,” said Hasbro’s VP of location based entertainment Matt Proulx.

Blueprint 2.0? That was announced in October last year as an ambitious program of growth that will see direct-to-consumer and digital getting significant investment from Hasbro. Sony Music will now be a key partner for that on the music side.