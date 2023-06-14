Snoop Dogg has been one of the most enthusiastic adopters of NFTs and web3 technologies in the music industry, from his mansion in virtual world The Sandbox and his lucrative ‘stash box’ NFTs to Death Row tokens and an investment in livestreaming-NFTs startup Shiller.

His latest move is another line of his own NFTs, working with another startup: Transient Labs. The ‘Passport NFT’ is pitched as “the first ever evolving tour collectible… like a tour poster that evolves with each place Snoop stops on tour”.

Fans are promised behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive artwork, merch offers, and access to future drops and events from the veteran hip-hop star.

The NFTs are being sold for $42 (or 0.025 ETH) a pop, with a perhaps-optimistic maximum limit of 100 per buyer.

Snoop Dogg’s next tour begins on 7 July, with Variety reporting that he first dates will coincide with a series of ‘Snoop Selects’ artworks from NFT artists being released as free drops for Passport owners.