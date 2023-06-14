The British government has taken a break from scandals, infighting and dog-whistling to do something actually useful for the creative industries, including music. Well, potentially.

Yesterday it announced £77m of new funding for the creative sector, with the bold aim of growing these industries by £50bn and adding 1m new jobs by 2030.

The measures include increasing funding for the Music Exports Growth Scheme (MEGS) to £3.2m over the next two years, to support British artists who are trying to build their audiences internationally. Labels body the BPI, which had been calling for an increase in this funding, has welcomed the news.

“We are delighted that the Government has recognised the excellent return on investment that MEGS presents and has moved to support independent artists and music in this way,” said interim CEO Sophie Jones.

The government is also providing £5m of extra cash for Arts Council England’s ‘Supporting Grassroots Music Venues Fund’, and has created a new Music Education Monitoring Board to oversee how upcoming funding for music in schools is spent wisely.