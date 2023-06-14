Distributor UnitedMasters is the latest music industry company hoping to sign more artists from across Africa, and help them break their music worldwide.

The company has announced a deal with Nigerian producer Sarz to “discover, develop, and empower the next generation of African artists” through his own 1789 label.

This isn’t just about Nigerian talent however. UnitedMasters said that the companies will also be scouting in Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa among other African countries.

UnitedMasters certainly won’t have these territories to itself. Apple’s artist-development subsidiary Platoon has made Africa a key focus for several years now, for example, while CD Baby expanded into Africa in early 2021, followed quickly by rival TuneCore.

Major labels have stepped up their efforts in the region too. Warner Music Group bought a majority stake in African distributor Africori in January 2022, while Universal Music Group launched an African arm of its Virgin Music Label & Artist Services division in June that year.