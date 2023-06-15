Amp is Amazon’s exploration of live music radio, via an app whose hosts include artists (Nicki Minaj, Halsey) and broadcasters (Nick Cannon).

Now it is launching an emerging artists program that it hopes will break some new talent through its network of shows. It’s called ‘The Come Up‘ and is kicking off with a focus on hip-hop artists from Atlanta in its first month.

Amp has chosen a group of local tastemakers – Big Bank, Paige Shari, DJ Kash, Su Solo and Kenny Burns – to play tracks from these artists, with listeners encouraged to create their own shows as part of the initiative too.

Three musicians will be chosen at the end of the month for promotion on some of Amp’s biggest properties, including Cannon’s daily show, as well as on Amazon Music playlists.

It sounds like an inventive spin on the emerging-artist promotions already run by music streaming services, which plays into Amp’s radio structure and listener community.