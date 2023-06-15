EDM star Oliver Heldens is the latest artist making hay from a partnership with the games industry – in his case, Activision’s popular battle-royale game Call of Duty: Warzone.

The online-multiplayer game has just started its fourth season, and Heldens is providing its soundtrack with a new track called ‘Sound of Vondel’.

Written to accompany the game’s latest map Vondel, the track will be played in-game. The deal is a partnership between label Spinnin’ Records and Activision.

One key aspect here is that Heldens isn’t just parachuting in to Call of Duty: Warzone for promotional purposes.

He’s a longtime fan of its parent franchise, with the announcement of the deal citing the fact that he named some of his early tracks in 2013 after elements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

(That’ll be tracks like ‘Stinger’, ‘Juggernaut’, ‘Striker’ and ‘Thumper’ then.)

To hammer this point home, Heldens has provided details of his loadout (the weapons and abilities he sets his character up with) for Call of Duty: Warzone.

“I like running an assault rifle together with a sniper rifle, nowadays the TAQ-56 (Scar) and the Intervention or the SPX-80. Tactical: Stun Grenade. Lethal: Proximity Mine or Frag Grenade. Perks: Overkill, Bomb Squad, Fast Hands, Ghost,” he said.

Not being CoD experts, we’ll leave it to hardcore players to judge the loadout. Our area of knowledge is music marketing partnerships, and this sounds like a good one.